TopBuild: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $152.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.56 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 98% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

