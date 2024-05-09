Tile Shop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:27 AM

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported profit of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTSH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

