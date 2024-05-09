Telus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $94.2 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

