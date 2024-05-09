Teekay Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported earnings of $144.8 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $4.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.86 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $338.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $221.8 million.

