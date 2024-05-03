Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
TDS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 7:41 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDS

