TDS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

