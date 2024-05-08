SLR Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 44 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $58.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59 million.

