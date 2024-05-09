Six Flags: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $82.7…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $82.7 million in its first quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 91 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $133.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.2 million.

