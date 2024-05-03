Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 7:07 AM

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported earnings of $214.7 million in its first quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.21 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $69.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

