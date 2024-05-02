RXO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $913 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $938.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXO

