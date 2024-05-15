ReWalk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

ReWalk expects full-year revenue in the range of $28 million to $32 million.

