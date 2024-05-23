Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $646.3 million, or $9.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.