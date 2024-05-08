RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $431.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.5 million.

