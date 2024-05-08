QuinStreet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.