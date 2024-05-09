Live Radio
Q32 Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:58 AM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Thursday reported earnings of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net loss of $6.33 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $13.15 per share.

