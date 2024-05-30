Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 30, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 692¾ 693¾ 673¼ 679¾ —13
Sep 713 714¼ 694¾ 701 —12¾
Dec 736 736¾ 718 724¼ —12
Mar 752 752¼ 734¾ 740¾ —11½
May 754 754 740¾ 746½ —9¾
Jul 745¾ 746¼ 735½ 740¾ —8
Sep 746½ 746½ 738½ 743½ —6
Dec 752¼ 752¼ 745¼ 748¾ —5¼
Mar 750 750 750 750 —3¾
Est. sales 110,315. Wed.’s sales 117,168
Wed.’s open int 430,379, up 2,816
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 455¼ 457 448 448½ —6¾
Sep 465 465¾ 456¾ 457¼ —7¾
Dec 478¼ 479½ 469¾ 470¾ —8
Mar 491½ 492¼ 483 483½ —8¼
May 499 499½ 490¾ 491½ —8
Jul 505 505 496¾ 497 —8
Sep 488 489 482¼ 482¼ —6¾
Dec 491¾ 492½ 485½ 485½ —6½
Mar 499¼ 499¼ 495¾ 495¾ —6
Jul 510 510 510 510 —2
Dec 480¼ 480¼ 477 477¼ —3½
Dec 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ —2½
Est. sales 347,316. Wed.’s sales 280,905
Wed.’s open int 1,558,175, up 15,829
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 384¼ 384¼ 378¾ 382¾ —1¾
Sep 378 380 376¼ 380 —3¼
Dec 381 381½ 377¼ 380
Est. sales 854. Wed.’s sales 765
Wed.’s open int 4,131, up 96
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1213 1220 1208¼ 1209 —5
Aug 1212¾ 1219 1207½ 1207½ —6¼
Sep 1196½ 1201¼ 1188¼ 1188¼ —8¾
Nov 1195 1201 1188¾ 1188¾ —8
Jan 1209 1213½ 1201¾ 1201¾ —8¼
Mar 1206¾ 1212½ 1200¾ 1200¾ —8½
May 1211 1214¾ 1203¼ 1203¼ —8¼
Jul 1215¾ 1219 1208 1208 —8¼
Aug 1209¼ 1209¼ 1206½ 1206½ —3½
Nov 1179¼ 1183 1171¾ 1171¾ —8¼
Est. sales 169,313. Wed.’s sales 239,481
Wed.’s open int 808,227, up 4,816

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up