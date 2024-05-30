CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|692¾
|693¾
|673¼
|679¾
|—13
|Sep
|713
|714¼
|694¾
|701
|—12¾
|Dec
|736
|736¾
|718
|724¼
|—12
|Mar
|752
|752¼
|734¾
|740¾
|—11½
|May
|754
|754
|740¾
|746½
|—9¾
|Jul
|745¾
|746¼
|735½
|740¾
|—8
|Sep
|746½
|746½
|738½
|743½
|—6
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|745¼
|748¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|750
|750
|750
|750
|—3¾
|Est. sales 110,315.
|Wed.’s sales 117,168
|Wed.’s open int 430,379,
|up 2,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|455¼
|457
|448
|448½
|—6¾
|Sep
|465
|465¾
|456¾
|457¼
|—7¾
|Dec
|478¼
|479½
|469¾
|470¾
|—8
|Mar
|491½
|492¼
|483
|483½
|—8¼
|May
|499
|499½
|490¾
|491½
|—8
|Jul
|505
|505
|496¾
|497
|—8
|Sep
|488
|489
|482¼
|482¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|491¾
|492½
|485½
|485½
|—6½
|Mar
|499¼
|499¼
|495¾
|495¾
|—6
|Jul
|510
|510
|510
|510
|—2
|Dec
|480¼
|480¼
|477
|477¼
|—3½
|Dec
|474¾
|474¾
|474¾
|474¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 347,316.
|Wed.’s sales 280,905
|Wed.’s open int 1,558,175,
|up 15,829
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|384¼
|384¼
|378¾
|382¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|378
|380
|376¼
|380
|—3¼
|Dec
|381
|381½
|377¼
|380
|+¾
|Est. sales 854.
|Wed.’s sales 765
|Wed.’s open int 4,131,
|up 96
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1213
|1220
|1208¼
|1209
|—5
|Aug
|1212¾
|1219
|1207½
|1207½
|—6¼
|Sep
|1196½
|1201¼
|1188¼
|1188¼
|—8¾
|Nov
|1195
|1201
|1188¾
|1188¾
|—8
|Jan
|1209
|1213½
|1201¾
|1201¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|1206¾
|1212½
|1200¾
|1200¾
|—8½
|May
|1211
|1214¾
|1203¼
|1203¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|1215¾
|1219
|1208
|1208
|—8¼
|Aug
|1209¼
|1209¼
|1206½
|1206½
|—3½
|Nov
|1179¼
|1183
|1171¾
|1171¾
|—8¼
|Est. sales 169,313.
|Wed.’s sales 239,481
|Wed.’s open int 808,227,
|up 4,816
