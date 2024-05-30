CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 692¾ 693¾ 673¼ 679¾ —13 Sep 713 714¼ 694¾ 701 —12¾ Dec 736 736¾ 718 724¼ —12 Mar 752 752¼ 734¾ 740¾ —11½ May 754 754 740¾ 746½ —9¾ Jul 745¾ 746¼ 735½ 740¾ —8 Sep 746½ 746½ 738½ 743½ —6 Dec 752¼ 752¼ 745¼ 748¾ —5¼ Mar 750 750 750 750 —3¾ Est. sales 110,315. Wed.’s sales 117,168 Wed.’s open int 430,379, up 2,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 455¼ 457 448 448½ —6¾ Sep 465 465¾ 456¾ 457¼ —7¾ Dec 478¼ 479½ 469¾ 470¾ —8 Mar 491½ 492¼ 483 483½ —8¼ May 499 499½ 490¾ 491½ —8 Jul 505 505 496¾ 497 —8 Sep 488 489 482¼ 482¼ —6¾ Dec 491¾ 492½ 485½ 485½ —6½ Mar 499¼ 499¼ 495¾ 495¾ —6 Jul 510 510 510 510 —2 Dec 480¼ 480¼ 477 477¼ —3½ Dec 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ 474¾ —2½ Est. sales 347,316. Wed.’s sales 280,905 Wed.’s open int 1,558,175, up 15,829 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 384¼ 384¼ 378¾ 382¾ —1¾ Sep 378 380 376¼ 380 —3¼ Dec 381 381½ 377¼ 380 +¾ Est. sales 854. Wed.’s sales 765 Wed.’s open int 4,131, up 96 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1213 1220 1208¼ 1209 —5 Aug 1212¾ 1219 1207½ 1207½ —6¼ Sep 1196½ 1201¼ 1188¼ 1188¼ —8¾ Nov 1195 1201 1188¾ 1188¾ —8 Jan 1209 1213½ 1201¾ 1201¾ —8¼ Mar 1206¾ 1212½ 1200¾ 1200¾ —8½ May 1211 1214¾ 1203¼ 1203¼ —8¼ Jul 1215¾ 1219 1208 1208 —8¼ Aug 1209¼ 1209¼ 1206½ 1206½ —3½ Nov 1179¼ 1183 1171¾ 1171¾ —8¼ Est. sales 169,313. Wed.’s sales 239,481 Wed.’s open int 808,227, up 4,816

