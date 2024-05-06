Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 627½ 630 627½ 628¾ +22¾
Jul 622 650¼ 609½ 645¾ +23¼
Sep 642½ 669¾ 630½ 665½ +22½
Dec 666¾ 694¼ 656½ 690½ +22
Mar 686 712½ 677¼ 709 +20¾
May 693¼ 720¾ 688¼ 717¼ +18½
Jul 696 718 688 714¼ +16¼
Sep 698 722¾ 697 720 +14
Dec 708½ 733½ 708½ 733¼ +12¾
Mar 737½ 738 737½ 738 +9
Jul 695 703¼ 695 701 +6½
Est. sales 750,944. Fri.’s sales 141,697
Fri.’s open int 364,218, up 961
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 447 458½ 444½ 455½ +8½
Jul 459 470 454¼ 468¾ +8½
Sep 467 477¾ 463½ 476½ +7¼
Dec 481¾ 489¼ 477 488¼ +5½
Mar 493¾ 500½ 489¾ 499¾ +4½
May 502¾ 508¼ 498¼ 507½ +4
Jul 508½ 513½ 504¼ 512¾ +3½
Sep 487½ 494 486¼ 493¼ +3
Dec 493½ 497¾ 490 496¾ +2¾
Mar 507¼ 508 506½ 506½ +2¼
Jul 518 520¼ 518 519 +3¾
Dec 485¾ 488 485¾ 487¾ +2½
Est. sales 550,057. Fri.’s sales 529,074
Fri.’s open int 1,445,833
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 410 410 395 395 —1
Jul 384¼ 399½ 383¼ 396 +8¾
Dec 372 372 369¾ 372 +4
Est. sales 1,274. Fri.’s sales 1,274
Fri.’s open int 3,332, up 123
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1197 1233¾ 1197 1233¾ +32
Jul 1214¾ 1249¾ 1207 1249¼ +34¼
Aug 1214 1247¼ 1207¾ 1247 +31½
Sep 1198½ 1226½ 1192¾ 1225¼ +25
Nov 1200 1222¾ 1193 1220½ +19½
Jan 1210 1232¾ 1204¼ 1230¾ +19¼
Mar 1205½ 1227¾ 1201¼ 1226 +18¼
May 1208 1228¾ 1203¼ 1227 +17½
Jul 1213¼ 1233¾ 1208¾ 1232 +17½
Aug 1210 1211¾ 1210 1211¾ +5¾
Nov 1177 1197 1172 1195 +17½
Jan 1185 1185 1185 1185 ½
Est. sales 316,223. Fri.’s sales 299,731
Fri.’s open int 751,614, up 2,629

