CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|627½
|630
|627½
|628¾
|+22¾
|Jul
|622
|650¼
|609½
|645¾
|+23¼
|Sep
|642½
|669¾
|630½
|665½
|+22½
|Dec
|666¾
|694¼
|656½
|690½
|+22
|Mar
|686
|712½
|677¼
|709
|+20¾
|May
|693¼
|720¾
|688¼
|717¼
|+18½
|Jul
|696
|718
|688
|714¼
|+16¼
|Sep
|698
|722¾
|697
|720
|+14
|Dec
|708½
|733½
|708½
|733¼
|+12¾
|Mar
|737½
|738
|737½
|738
|+9
|Jul
|695
|703¼
|695
|701
|+6½
|Est. sales 750,944.
|Fri.’s sales 141,697
|Fri.’s open int 364,218,
|up 961
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447
|458½
|444½
|455½
|+8½
|Jul
|459
|470
|454¼
|468¾
|+8½
|Sep
|467
|477¾
|463½
|476½
|+7¼
|Dec
|481¾
|489¼
|477
|488¼
|+5½
|Mar
|493¾
|500½
|489¾
|499¾
|+4½
|May
|502¾
|508¼
|498¼
|507½
|+4
|Jul
|508½
|513½
|504¼
|512¾
|+3½
|Sep
|487½
|494
|486¼
|493¼
|+3
|Dec
|493½
|497¾
|490
|496¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|507¼
|508
|506½
|506½
|+2¼
|Jul
|518
|520¼
|518
|519
|+3¾
|Dec
|485¾
|488
|485¾
|487¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 550,057.
|Fri.’s sales 529,074
|Fri.’s open int 1,445,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|410
|410
|395
|395
|—1
|Jul
|384¼
|399½
|383¼
|396
|+8¾
|Dec
|372
|372
|369¾
|372
|+4
|Est. sales 1,274.
|Fri.’s sales 1,274
|Fri.’s open int 3,332,
|up 123
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1197
|1233¾
|1197
|1233¾
|+32
|Jul
|1214¾
|1249¾
|1207
|1249¼
|+34¼
|Aug
|1214
|1247¼
|1207¾
|1247
|+31½
|Sep
|1198½
|1226½
|1192¾
|1225¼
|+25
|Nov
|1200
|1222¾
|1193
|1220½
|+19½
|Jan
|1210
|1232¾
|1204¼
|1230¾
|+19¼
|Mar
|1205½
|1227¾
|1201¼
|1226
|+18¼
|May
|1208
|1228¾
|1203¼
|1227
|+17½
|Jul
|1213¼
|1233¾
|1208¾
|1232
|+17½
|Aug
|1210
|1211¾
|1210
|1211¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1177
|1197
|1172
|1195
|+17½
|Jan
|1185
|1185
|1185
|1185
|—
|½
|Est. sales 316,223.
|Fri.’s sales 299,731
|Fri.’s open int 751,614,
|up 2,629
