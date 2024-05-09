Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Thursday reported a loss of $295.8 million…

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUG

