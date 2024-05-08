PHX Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $184,000 in…

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $184,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Texas, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.1 million.

