Phibro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $263.2 million in the period.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion.

