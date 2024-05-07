Perrigo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share.

