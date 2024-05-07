Performant Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period.

