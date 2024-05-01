Paycom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $247.2 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $247.2 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option gains and pretax gains, were $2.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $499.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $434 million to $438 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion.

