PAR Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAR Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:35 AM

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

