Oragenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGEN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.