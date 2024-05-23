CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|694
|702½
|682½
|693¼
|+¼
|Sep
|714
|721½
|702¼
|712¾
|Dec
|735
|741
|723¾
|733½
|—
|½
|Mar
|752¾
|755¾
|740¼
|749
|—
|½
|May
|753¾
|758½
|744
|752¼
|—1
|Jul
|743¾
|747
|736
|742¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|745¼
|747
|739
|741¾
|—3½
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|747½
|749½
|—2¼
|Mar
|752
|752
|745
|750
|—4
|Est. sales 61,308.
|Wed.’s sales 163,107
|Wed.’s open int 416,169,
|up 10,917
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|461¼
|467¼
|458½
|465¾
|+4½
|Sep
|470¼
|476
|467½
|474¾
|+4½
|Dec
|484
|489
|481
|487½
|+3½
|Mar
|496¼
|500¾
|493¾
|499¾
|+3
|May
|504½
|508
|501½
|506½
|+2½
|Jul
|509¼
|512
|505¾
|510¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|490¾
|490¾
|487¾
|490½
|+1
|Dec
|492
|493¾
|489¼
|492¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|501¾
|503½
|501¾
|503½
|+2¾
|May
|504½
|506¾
|504½
|506¾
|Jul
|512½
|512½
|511¼
|511¼
|Dec
|478½
|478½
|478½
|478½
|—1½
|Est. sales 129,775.
|Wed.’s sales 317,590
|Wed.’s open int 1,526,950
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369¾
|377½
|368
|372¼
|+6
|Sep
|376¾
|377¼
|374½
|376
|+7
|Dec
|372
|373
|370
|371
|+5½
|Est. sales 229.
|Wed.’s sales 545
|Wed.’s open int 4,040,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1245¾
|1258¼
|1239½
|1244
|—2¼
|Aug
|1243¼
|1255
|1237¾
|1242¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|1222¼
|1233
|1218¾
|1223¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1218¼
|1228
|1214¼
|1220¼
|+2
|Jan
|1228
|1238¼
|1224¾
|1231
|+2
|Mar
|1225
|1233¾
|1221
|1227¼
|+2¼
|May
|1227
|1234½
|1222¼
|1228½
|+2¼
|Jul
|1230¾
|1238¾
|1226¾
|1233¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1191
|1198
|1191
|1193½
|+2
|Est. sales 123,167.
|Wed.’s sales 208,479
|Wed.’s open int 793,276,
|up 8,461
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|45.88
|46.48
|45.28
|45.82
|—.06
|Aug
|46.10
|46.73
|45.55
|46.10
|—.04
|Sep
|46.23
|46.86
|45.73
|46.25
|—.04
|Oct
|46.27
|46.86
|45.78
|46.34
|—.01
|Dec
|46.56
|47.13
|46.03
|46.59
|—.01
|Jan
|46.54
|47.23
|46.19
|46.73
|Mar
|46.80
|47.31
|46.31
|46.84
|May
|46.74
|47.47
|46.47
|46.99
|—.01
|Jul
|46.70
|47.40
|46.70
|47.19
|+.04
|Sep
|46.47
|46.47
|46.47
|46.47
|—.24
|Oct
|46.00
|46.00
|46.00
|46.00
|—.34
|Dec
|45.90
|46.45
|45.90
|46.45
|+.19
|Est. sales 51,471.
|Wed.’s sales 126,292
|Wed.’s open int 541,196
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|378.20
|382.00
|376.60
|377.30
|—.90
|Aug
|373.60
|377.30
|373.10
|373.50
|—.30
|Sep
|371.20
|374.00
|370.60
|371.20
|Oct
|369.90
|372.30
|369.20
|370.00
|+.10
|Dec
|372.30
|374.70
|371.90
|372.90
|+.60
|Jan
|373.20
|375.00
|372.40
|373.70
|+.90
|Mar
|370.40
|372.40
|369.90
|371.30
|+.90
|May
|368.60
|370.50
|368.50
|370.00
|+1.10
|Jul
|370.30
|370.60
|369.90
|369.90
|+.70
|Est. sales 59,837.
|Wed.’s sales 134,004
|Wed.’s open int 458,698,
|up 211
