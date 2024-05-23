CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 694 702½ 682½ 693¼ +¼ Sep 714 721½ 702¼ 712¾ Dec 735 741 723¾ 733½ — ½ Mar 752¾ 755¾ 740¼ 749 — ½ May 753¾ 758½ 744 752¼ —1 Jul 743¾ 747 736 742¼ —1¾ Sep 745¼ 747 739 741¾ —3½ Dec 752¼ 752¼ 747½ 749½ —2¼ Mar 752 752 745 750 —4 Est. sales 61,308. Wed.’s sales 163,107 Wed.’s open int 416,169, up 10,917 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 461¼ 467¼ 458½ 465¾ +4½ Sep 470¼ 476 467½ 474¾ +4½ Dec 484 489 481 487½ +3½ Mar 496¼ 500¾ 493¾ 499¾ +3 May 504½ 508 501½ 506½ +2½ Jul 509¼ 512 505¾ 510¾ +2¼ Sep 490¾ 490¾ 487¾ 490½ +1 Dec 492 493¾ 489¼ 492¾ +1¾ Mar 501¾ 503½ 501¾ 503½ +2¾ May 504½ 506¾ 504½ 506¾ Jul 512½ 512½ 511¼ 511¼ Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ —1½ Est. sales 129,775. Wed.’s sales 317,590 Wed.’s open int 1,526,950 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369¾ 377½ 368 372¼ +6 Sep 376¾ 377¼ 374½ 376 +7 Dec 372 373 370 371 +5½ Est. sales 229. Wed.’s sales 545 Wed.’s open int 4,040, up 33 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1245¾ 1258¼ 1239½ 1244 —2¼ Aug 1243¼ 1255 1237¾ 1242¾ — ½ Sep 1222¼ 1233 1218¾ 1223¾ +1¼ Nov 1218¼ 1228 1214¼ 1220¼ +2 Jan 1228 1238¼ 1224¾ 1231 +2 Mar 1225 1233¾ 1221 1227¼ +2¼ May 1227 1234½ 1222¼ 1228½ +2¼ Jul 1230¾ 1238¾ 1226¾ 1233¼ +2¼ Nov 1191 1198 1191 1193½ +2 Est. sales 123,167. Wed.’s sales 208,479 Wed.’s open int 793,276, up 8,461 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 45.88 46.48 45.28 45.82 —.06 Aug 46.10 46.73 45.55 46.10 —.04 Sep 46.23 46.86 45.73 46.25 —.04 Oct 46.27 46.86 45.78 46.34 —.01 Dec 46.56 47.13 46.03 46.59 —.01 Jan 46.54 47.23 46.19 46.73 Mar 46.80 47.31 46.31 46.84 May 46.74 47.47 46.47 46.99 —.01 Jul 46.70 47.40 46.70 47.19 +.04 Sep 46.47 46.47 46.47 46.47 —.24 Oct 46.00 46.00 46.00 46.00 —.34 Dec 45.90 46.45 45.90 46.45 +.19 Est. sales 51,471. Wed.’s sales 126,292 Wed.’s open int 541,196 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 378.20 382.00 376.60 377.30 —.90 Aug 373.60 377.30 373.10 373.50 —.30 Sep 371.20 374.00 370.60 371.20 Oct 369.90 372.30 369.20 370.00 +.10 Dec 372.30 374.70 371.90 372.90 +.60 Jan 373.20 375.00 372.40 373.70 +.90 Mar 370.40 372.40 369.90 371.30 +.90 May 368.60 370.50 368.50 370.00 +1.10 Jul 370.30 370.60 369.90 369.90 +.70 Est. sales 59,837. Wed.’s sales 134,004 Wed.’s open int 458,698, up 211

