NVent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $105.1 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $874.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $863.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 83 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.30 per share.

