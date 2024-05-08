Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $165 million.…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $165 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.38 billion.

