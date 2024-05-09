Nova Ltd.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $36.9 million in…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $36.9 million in its first quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $141.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $152 million for the fiscal second quarter.

