NeueHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.53. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.31 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $245.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEUE

