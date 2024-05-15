National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 12:59 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Blacksburg, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKSH

