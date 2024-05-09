N-able: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $116.5 million to $117 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $462 million to $465 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.