Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its first quarter.
The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.
The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.
Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share.
