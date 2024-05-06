Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $44.3…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $353.4 million in the period.

