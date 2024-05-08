Middlesex Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.7 million…

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period.

