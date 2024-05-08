Live Radio
MGE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 11:04 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.8 million in its first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $191.3 million in the period.

_____

