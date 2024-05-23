Medtronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $654 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $654 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.59 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.68 billion, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.36 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.