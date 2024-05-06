Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $47…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $47 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $8.16 per share.

