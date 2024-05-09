Mallinckrodt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.4 million in its first quarter.…

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $3.32. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.33 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $467.8 million in the period.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

