LogicMark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

