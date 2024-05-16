Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LogicMark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LogicMark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up