Live Nation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported a loss…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.