Knowles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $199 million to $209 million for the fiscal second quarter.

