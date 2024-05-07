Kenvue, Crocs rise; Disney, Teradata fall, Tuesday, 5/7/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: The Walt Disney Co., down $11.08 to $105.39. The…

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

The Walt Disney Co., down $11.08 to $105.39.

The entertainment giant’s revenue fell shy of forecasts and said it expects its streaming video business to weaken.

Kenvue Inc., up $1.20 to $20.08.

The maker of Band-Aids and Tylenol reported better-than-expected profits and revenue for the latest quarter.

Crocs Inc., up $9.86 to $136.49.

The shoe maker’s results breezed past analysts’ estimates and it raised its forecasts for the full year.

Lucid Group Inc., down 43 cents to $2.62.

The maker of the Lucid Gravity electric SUV lost more money last quarter than analysts expected.

Builders FirstSource Inc., down $38.26 to $162.62.

The Texas-based supplier wood, insulation and other building materials warned of a weakening multi-family market and higher mortgage rates.

Teradata Corp., down $5.24 to $32.72.

The cloud data analytics company lowered its forecast for full-year earnings.

Celsius Holdings Inc., down $1.38 to $76.95.

The energy drink brand’s revenue for its latest quarter fell below Wall Street’s estimates.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., down $1 to $23.96.

The operator of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains’ earnings were short of forecasts.

