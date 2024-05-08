Jamf Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $150.5 million to $152.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $618.5 million to $622.5 million.

