Ironwood: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $405 million to $425 million.

