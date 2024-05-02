Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
InMode: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:29 AM

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.01 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $485 million to $495 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD

