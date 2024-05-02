InMode: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.7 million in its…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.01 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $485 million to $495 million.

