Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) _ The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jun. 3

Waystar – Lehi, Utah, 45 million shares, priced at $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan Goldman. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WAY. Business: Provides cloud-based revenue management software for the healthcare industry.

Novelis – Atlanta, Ga., 45 million shares, priced at $18-$21, managed by Morgan Stanley BofA. Proposed NYSE symbol NVL. Business: US-based aluminum roller and recycler owned by India’s Hindalco.

Gauzy – Tel Aviv, 4.2 million shares, priced at $17-$19, managed by Barclays TD Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GAUZ. Business: Israel-based manufacturer of smart glass films.

