Illumina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $126 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

