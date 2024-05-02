Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Illumina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:17 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $126 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ILMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ILMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

