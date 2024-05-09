IHeartMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $799 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806.6 million.

