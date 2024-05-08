Horace Mann: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.5…

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $386 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN

