Himax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported net income of $12.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period.

